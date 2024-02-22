B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,843 shares during the period. Perpetua Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

PPTA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 61,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,827. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

