B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,202,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares comprises about 4.8% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SPXS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,772,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,536,494. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

