B. Riley Financial Inc. Purchases 20,356 Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the period. DoubleDown Interactive accounts for approximately 11.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in DoubleDown Interactive were worth $34,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDI traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

