BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.42

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.42 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 275037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the third quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 241.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

