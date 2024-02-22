Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 239,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,402 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 121,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 41,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,140,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,238,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $265.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.