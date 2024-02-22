Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,086,000 after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,326,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $561,431,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.78. The company had a trading volume of 486,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

