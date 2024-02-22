Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Shares Up 4.5%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

