Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.34. 2,515,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,217,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,234 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,015 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,486,000 after buying an additional 2,480,084 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,260,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,743,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,183,000 after buying an additional 8,154,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

