Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.77. 1,608,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,656,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

