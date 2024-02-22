Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 98833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

