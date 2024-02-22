Benchmark (LON:BMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.00

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.58), with a volume of 422784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.20 ($0.57).

Benchmark Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £349.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

