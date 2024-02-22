Berenberg Bank Increases SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 940

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 863 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 16th.

LON SGRO traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 871.40 ($10.97). 2,015,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,898. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 913 ($11.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 863.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 789.71.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

