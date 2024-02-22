Berenberg Bank Increases SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 940

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 863 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 16th.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
