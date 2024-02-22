BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Shares Down 10.4%

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 359.12 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.53). Approximately 427,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 656,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.06).

BH Macro GBP Trading Down 10.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 358.78. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,769.23 and a beta of -0.19.

Get BH Macro GBP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bronwyn Curtis acquired 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £20,024.67 ($25,213.64). In related news, insider John Le Poidevin bought 41,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.57) per share, for a total transaction of £149,991.60 ($188,858.73). Also, insider Bronwyn Curtis purchased 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £20,024.67 ($25,213.64). 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BH Macro GBP

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.