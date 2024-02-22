Bioasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (CVE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The firm has a market cap of C$397,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.
Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.
