BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7-2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.16.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $89.97. 1,651,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $103.97.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

