BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,395. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMRN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.