Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1,005.90 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,005.90 billion and $24.76 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $51,229.52 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00510247 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00145688 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00026450 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,635,175 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
