Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 70.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BSM opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BSM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at $44,617,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,149,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

