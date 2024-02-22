Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 70.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at $44,617,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

