Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Sells $1,743,594.58 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 241,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

