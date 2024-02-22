BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 154,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 51,414 shares.The stock last traded at $54.53 and had previously closed at $54.96.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,410,980,000.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.