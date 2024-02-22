Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $8,364,510.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81.

Block stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,414,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

