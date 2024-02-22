Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Major Shareholder Sells $133,003,185.00 in Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Asp Bb Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Bird alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The business had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLBD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after buying an additional 199,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,459,000.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.