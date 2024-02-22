Blue Owl Capital Co. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of OBDC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,079. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

