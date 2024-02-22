Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.35

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 1615810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,185,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.