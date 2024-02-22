BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Trading Down 1.4%

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$58.25 and last traded at C$58.30. 1,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.10.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.48.

