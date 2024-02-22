BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.20

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.20 and last traded at $73.04, with a volume of 10980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.33.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKIE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 208,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 156,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

