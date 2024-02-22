Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.91

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.91 and last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 3183704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,956 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.