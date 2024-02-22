Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.0 million-$50.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.8 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.100–0.050 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

