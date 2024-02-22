Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.0 million-$50.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.8 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.100–0.050 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
