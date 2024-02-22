BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Trading 3.9% Higher

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 138,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 437,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $933.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,255.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

