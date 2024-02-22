Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 6,024 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 6,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $18,132.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 315,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Brilliant Earth Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 96,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $277.68 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 849,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Stories

