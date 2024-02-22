Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Shares Up 0.1%

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.89. Approximately 30,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 27,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.60.

Insider Transactions at Brompton Split Banc

In related news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 157,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.69, for a total transaction of C$1,521,330.00.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

