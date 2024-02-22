Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.64).

BNZL stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,257 ($41.01). 683,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,195.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,998.29. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,680 ($33.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,268 ($41.15). The company has a market cap of £11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,246.21, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

