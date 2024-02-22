Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.64).
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
