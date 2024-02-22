Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.07

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.
Buzzi Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.
Buzzi Company Profile
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
