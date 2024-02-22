Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Research Coverage Started at Panmure Gordon

Research analysts at Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.18) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

LON BYIT traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 545.50 ($6.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bytes Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 353.40 ($4.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 665 ($8.37). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 613.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 542.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,030.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sam Mudd bought 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £27,494.10 ($34,618.61). In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Neil Murphy acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 555 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £299,700 ($377,360.87). Also, insider Sam Mudd bought 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £27,494.10 ($34,618.61). Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

