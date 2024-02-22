Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.
