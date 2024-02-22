Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.20). Approximately 59,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 68,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.17).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,590.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

