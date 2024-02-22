Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Raised by Southport Management L.L.C.

Southport Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cameco makes up about 6.5% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,843,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.38. 3,440,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

