Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Camtek updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $6.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 312,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,864. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $89.65.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Camtek by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Camtek by 5,643.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

