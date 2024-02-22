Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 994000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,260.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramic and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

