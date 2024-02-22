Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.80

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$116.80 and last traded at C$115.60, with a volume of 201967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$115.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$3.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3357143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

