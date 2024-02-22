CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $41.04 million and $2.55 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015199 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001372 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014286 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,579.38 or 1.00067221 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00169711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04970051 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,848,816.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

