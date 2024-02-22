CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0512 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $41.25 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015204 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001383 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,287.85 or 0.99944648 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00179840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009209 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007951 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04970051 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,848,816.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

