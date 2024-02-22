Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Celanese had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese updated its Q1 guidance to $1.75-2.00 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.000 EPS.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $150.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.52. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,845,000 after buying an additional 379,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $27,978,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.