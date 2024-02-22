CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,958,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,388,000 after purchasing an additional 392,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,641,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,309,000 after purchasing an additional 751,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

