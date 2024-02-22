Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.88. 128,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 536,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $192,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.