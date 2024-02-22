Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.15. 50,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 537,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

