Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.15. 50,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 537,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals
In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centessa Pharmaceuticals
- Trading Halts Explained
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.