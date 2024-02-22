Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 919,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $242.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

Featured Stories

