Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 1.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
Ceragon Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 246,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,417. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $690,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 67.7% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 18.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.
