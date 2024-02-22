Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 99,092 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,536,000 after acquiring an additional 688,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,548,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,050,996. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

